The Dike Pool Committee is organizing a Holiday Tour of Homes

The tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, with two time slots 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cost is $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased that day at the Dike Public Library at 133 East Elder Street using cash or check. People can utilize their tickets during one or both time slots.

After purchasing a ticket that includes a map of homes, patrons are free to visit homes in any order they would like. Tickets also include $1 off a drink from local coffee shop, Joyful Java, that can be redeemed anytime in 2026.