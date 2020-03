CHARLES CITY- Nearly 2 ½ years after the initial disappearance of a Grundy Center man in October of 2017, friends and family members of Michael Johns quietly celebrated justice in a Floyd County courtroom last Wednesday afternoon.

In a unanimous verdict, Armando Adame III, a 28-year-old from Waterloo, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Possession of an Offensive Weapon by a Felon after a five-day jury trial and about two hours of deliberation.