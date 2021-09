GRUNDY COUNTY- After staying put at 33 for most of the summer, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Grundy County has ticked up to 35 over the last two months.

“People need to be aware that it’s still happening,” Grundy County Public Health Program Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang said.

According to Thornton-Lang, both of the deceased individuals were ages 65 and older, and she did not know or disclose whether either was vaccinated.