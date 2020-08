GRUNDY CENTER- The groundbreaking ceremony for the GNB Community Development Corporation’s new affordable housing project took place on Tuesday, August 4 in Grundy Center. Mayor Al Kiewiet and Representative Pat Grassley were in attendance, as well as members of the Grundy Center City Council to show support for the project and participate in the initial stages.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!