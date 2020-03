Alyssa Hames may never watch a movie the same way again.

She answered a casting call on Facebook looking for young basketball players to audition for an upcoming film, thinking that it'd maybe just be a day of filming.

Five days of filming later, the AGWSR junior left with a new perspective on the filmmaking process.

"I thought it'd just be one thing, do a quick run, maybe do it again," Hames said. "But they have to get it from every angle, every scene from every angle."