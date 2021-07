GRUNDY CENTER- Bruce Gordon was 12 or 13 years old when he completed his first painting. Over six decades later, he still hasn’t stopped creating.

Gordon, who taught art in the Grundy Center school system from 1966 until his retirement in 1998, will be honored with a special exhibit during the Felix Grundy Days celebration, and it will feature a mix of his own work and that of his former students—some of whom have gone on to great professional success and acclaim in the art world.