REINBECK- Anna Rodriguez and Bruno Chavez have had so much success with their food truck in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area that they decided to take the next step and open a brick and mortar restaurant in downtown Reinbeck.

“We just wanted something that was our own, and it was small. And it was nice for me and him, and we started off together,” Rodriguez said. “Once we first opened, a lot of people were starting to know us, and we were getting really, really busy.”