BEAMAN- Although official details are scant at this point, Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and agricultural corporation, has announced that it will imminently cease operations at its soybean plant in Beaman.

The facility located in the northwest corner of town has changed hands several times since it was constructed in the 1960s and been under the ownership of companies including Clemons Seed, DeKalb and most recently Monsanto before its merger with Bayer.