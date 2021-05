CONRAD- The BCLUW school board approved a budget amendment that arose out of an increase in expenses due to COVID-19 and the derecho and accepted a slew of resignations and hirings as part of personnel business during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

According to the board packet, the amendment increases the Support Services fund from $2,512,050 to $2,800,000 and increases non-instructional programs from $334,100 to $350,000. There were no public comments, and a motion to approve it carried unanimously.