CONRAD- The BCLUW board of education voted unanimously to grant an easement to the city of Conrad for its upcoming housing development and, by a 4-1 vote, approved Oelwein’s application to join the North Iowa Cedar League during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

The easement and the path of a proposed bike trail have been a frequent topic of discussion at meetings in recent months, and according to Clapsaddle-Garber Associates Engineer Luke Wilson, the plans, which include .06 acres of land, haven’t changed since last month.