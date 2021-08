CONRAD- During one of its briefest meetings in recent memory, the BCLUW school board took care of a few routine back to school items as classes are set to resume next week.

In personnel news, the board approved hiring Jill Schwarck as an elementary aide and bringing back Megan Yantis as a high school aide by a 4-0 vote (Eric Engle, Brian Feldpausch and Mindy Ashton were absent). Trevor Bakker and Evan Janssen were approved as volunteer coaches for football, and Jackson Anderson was approved as a volunteer coach for cross-country.