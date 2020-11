CONRAD- Four days after convening a special meeting to institute a mask requirement for students and staff, the BCLUW school board met in regular session on Monday night and elected its leadership for the year while discussing the continuing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both current President Eric Engle and LJ Kopsa were nominated to serve as president, and by a secret ballot vote, Engle was elected to serve again. Todd Pekarek will serve as the vice president of the board.