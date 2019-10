CONRAD- The BCLUW school board reviewed the recently finalized district enrollment numbers and discussed some proposed policy changes during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

According to Superintendent Ben Petty, K-12 enrollment is down to 533, a decrease of 25 from last year, which he called unsurprising due to the large size of last year’s senior class.

The board discussed a potential policy that would require seatbelts in school buses and will have the opportunity to pass a first reading at next month’s meeting.