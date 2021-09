CONRAD- During its regular meeting on Monday night, the BCLUW school board discussed the possibility of reopening access to the Jill Fiscus Training Center to the public but with some sort of fee and key system.

The item was submitted as part of the public comment section of the meeting, although no one showed up to address it in person. Board member Adam Probasco reported that he had had a lot of residents asking about the issue, and some had even said that they would make donations toward a key system that could control who accesses the facility.