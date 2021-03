CONRAD- The BCLUW school board voted 6-0 to repeal its mask mandate for students and staff and return to “highly recommended” by April 9 during Monday night’s regular meeting, citing an overall decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates and contradictory guidance between state and federal agencies.

“What we’re doing is checking boxes by wearing a mask,” board member LJ Kopsa said. “To me that doesn’t say science, it just says paperwork.”