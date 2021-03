CONRAD- The BCLUW drama department has never performed a spring musical before this year, but then again, it’s never dealt with a situation quite like the COVID-19 pandemic, either. As Director Jackie Stevens describes it, there’s a first time for everything.

“It’s going to be special considering what happened last year, how (the audience) didn’t get to a see a production, really. They got a tribute video, but that’s not the same,” said senior Megan Murty, who plays Lucy.