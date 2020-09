Front row Queen candidates (left to right): Lizzie Garber, Abby Busch, Ashlee Halverson, Presley Engle and Skye Teckenburg. Back row King candidates: Cameron Critchfield, Nick Curl, Noah Gallentine, Jack Hughes and Jesse Moore. (Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register photo)

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS

Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!