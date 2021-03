CONRAD- Dillon Jacobson, Megan Murty, Noah Cross and Lane Schnathorst all had previous experience in acting and short filmmaking, but they’d never achieved the honor of an All-State large group speech designation before this year. Together, they were able to craft “Following,” a dark thriller with a twist, and their creative collaboration lifted them to a new level.

