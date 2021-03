GRUNDY CENTER- Tender Lawn Care Owner and Operator Pat Brown came before the Grundy Center city council on Monday night and defended his work at the George Wilhelm Sports Complex while questioning the park board’s decision to award the maintenance contract to Precision Lawn Care at a cost substantially higher than what Tender had bid.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!