GRUNDY CENTER- A long-gestating rumor has finally been confirmed with the announcement that Chad’s Pizza will open its third location in Grundy Center sometime in the next 90 days.

Speculation began when Dave Weidenbacher, the owner of the building at 2201 Commerce Drive (the old Pamida), told the Grundy Center city council at a meeting several months ago that he had plans to renovate and bring Chad’s to town. The owners of the restaurant, however, did not make the news official until last week with a post from their Facebook page.