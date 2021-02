GRUNDY COUNTY- Just a few days before he was set to stand trial on trespassing charges in Grundy County for his alleged role in an incident that made headlines across the state and the nation, charges were dismissed against Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) activist Matthew Johnson last Friday, as Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen again cited Iowa Select Farms’ unwillingness to testify as the driving force behind the decision.

