GRUNDY CENTER- Butch Kuester may be a new face at the Grundy County courthouse, but he certainly isn’t an unfamiliar face in the Grundy Center community.

The lifelong resident, GCHS alum and current city councilman recently accepted a new position as the county custodian, replacing Mark Jungling, who retired after a quarter-century on the job earlier this year. Kuester has spent most of his career in the heating and cooling business and emerged from a large pool of applicants as the right man for the job.