A group of parishioners from St. Gabriel Church have been working tirelessly on a project through the summers. Together, for the last five years, they have been digging in the dirt, pulling weeds, and spraying for bugs in order to care for their very own community garden, and they’ve been using it to help families in Northeastern Iowa.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!