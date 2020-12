CONRAD- The proliferation of dollar stores in rural communities across the country in recent years has raised an important question for the officials who serve those areas: is all development good development?

In Conrad, Chamber-Main Street Director Krista Grant, along with a group of local small business owners and Shane Tiernan of the Conrad Development Corporation, have answered with an emphatic ‘no,’ and they plan to oppose a proposal that could bring a Dollar General store to the east edge of town near the Steckelberg Veterinary Clinic.