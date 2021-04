CONRAD- The Conrad city council approved several key purchases including a used ambulance and swimming pool pumps and accepted a quote for re-roofing city hall due to last summer’s derecho during last Thursday night’s regular meeting.

Jordan Hoy of the Beaman-Conrad Emergency Response Team (BCERTs) spoke to the council over the phone and informed members that a 2010 ambulance vehicle from Saylorville (Iowa) Township was available for $17,000. Currently, Conrad’s long-term plan includes the purchase of a new vehicle at an estimated cost of $130,000.