CONRAD- The Conrad city council considered the possibility of purchasing a backup generator for city hall in the event of a storm like the August derecho during a regular meeting last Thursday night.

MidwestOne Bank’s corporate office recently approved a donation of $5,000 to the city to assist with derecho damage, and Mayor Jeff Martin suggested that the generator could create a space for residents to charge devices, cool off and/or eat a meal for a few hours before returning to their homes.