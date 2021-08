CONRAD- During a brief regular meeting last Thursday night, the Conrad city council discussed the potential for ordinances addressing how long a dumpster could be out on the street and parking in the area surrounding the apartments on the west side of town.

City Clerk Lori Stansberry reported that she had received “a few phone calls” regarding dumpsters on the streets for extended periods of time and learned that Eldora has a policy requiring a permit from the city that lasts for 60 days and can be modified one time.