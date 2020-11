CONRAD- During a brief regular meeting last Thursday night, the Conrad city council received a monthly update on the Catherine Farmer housing addition on the north side of town.

According to Engineer Luke Wilson from Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, street paving is progressing nicely, and he hopes to be down to punch list items for infrastructure by the time of the next regular meeting in December. Wilson explained the process of paving machines that have greatly simplified the process and called them “amazing.”