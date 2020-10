CONRAD- The question of when, how and if trick-or-treating will be held at all in 2020 has become a tricky one for communities across the state to navigate, but the Conrad city council ultimately decided to go ahead with it—while encouraging COVID-19 mitigation practices—during last Thursday night’s regular meeting.

“I just don’t think we should completely cancel it. I think it’s something that can be done safely,” Mayor Jeff Martin said.