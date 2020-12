GRUNDY COUNTY- Since the last issue of The Grundy Register went to press, Grundy County has added a total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to the latest statistics available from the Iowa Coronavirus database.

A total of 4,215 individuals in the county have been tested, and 415 of the 871 total cases are now considered ‘recovered.’ Grundy County’s numbers are substantially lower than neighboring counties with similar populations like Butler County (1,026), Hardin County (1,172) and Tama County (1,549).