GRUNDY COUNTY- Grundy County’s COVID-19 case count stands at 953 as of the latest reporting, according to the Iowa Coronavirus website.

The death total is still 14, which means that there have been no new deaths reported since last week, and a total of 710 of the cases are considered recovered. As the first doses of the vaccine have been administered both in Iowa and around the country, relief could finally be on the way, but public health officials are still encouraging people to follow social distancing and mask guidelines in the interim period.