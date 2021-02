AREA- Despite several contradictory reports over the last few weeks, the latest figures indicate that 1,392 Grundy County residents have initiated their COVID-19 vaccine series, and 696 residents have completed it.

A report in last week’s Grundy Register stated that the number of first dosages administered was nearly 1,900, but it appears that that data was incorrect. Within Grundy County, a total of 1,164 series have been initiated, and 416 have been completed.