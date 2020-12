The Dike-New Hartford Cheerleading team made huge strides this year during the State of Iowa Cheerleading Competition on November 2, placing well in three available categories: Fight Song, Band Chant, and Time-Out Cheer. Despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting the space and availability of routines, the D-NH Cheer Squad mounted an incredible performance that only strengthened the team’s resolve to outlast and out-cheer their competition next year.

