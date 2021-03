DIKE- Dike-New Hartford High School social studies teacher Lauren James has been selected to join an exclusive group of just 120 educators from around the country who will participate in a professional development seminar focused on utilizing Library of Congress resources to improve National History Day (NHD) projects.

“It was very nice to see that I had gotten it (with) all of the stuff we’ve been doing over the last couple months, and for a month or so ahead, has been super exciting and super eye opening,” James said.