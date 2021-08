MARSHALLTOWN- Kiersten Kruse—or “KK,” as she’s commonly known to friends and family—is a young woman of many talents. Whether she’s acting, singing, dancing or some combination of the three, the 2020 BCLUW High School graduate loves to perform, and she was recently recognized as a national winner at the Celebration Talent Competition for her jazz solo routine to the song “Fergalicious.”

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!