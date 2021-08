GRUNDY CENTER- It took months of fundraising and five weeks of training in Waverly to make it a reality, but Zander—the new K-9 unit serving Grundy County—is finally ready to patrol and out on the streets with his handler, Deputy Sam Broome.

“If there's any call that would be necessary to have him out there, it’s nice to have him pretty local, and we can just take him out and put him to use,” Broome said. “I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve just been trying to make stops and utilize him as best as we can.”