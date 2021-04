GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager joined a group of nine other sheriffs in Iowa last week in signing a letter that urges President Joe Biden to crack down on illegal entries into the United States and secure the southern border amidst a surge in detainments.

In an interview with The Grundy Register on Friday afternoon, Dolleslager indicated that he was concerned with Biden’s recent remarks and signed on to the letter, along with sheriffs from at least 39 other states, in an effort to articulate those concerns.