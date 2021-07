GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy Center’s hitters had a feeling that they’d get to Janesville pitcher Jared Hoodjer if they just stayed patient.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the sixth inning of Saturday night’s Class 1A District 11 final on their home field, the Spartans exploded for four runs and eventually held off the Wildcats for a 5-3 victory and a date with Coon Rapids-Bayard in the substate final in Ogden on Tuesday night.