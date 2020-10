GRUNDY COUNTY- Last week, the Grundy County Auditor’s office officially announced the polling places for the 2020 election to be held on Tuesday, November 3. The presidency, a U.S. Senate seat, a U.S. House seat, an Iowa House seat, three county supervisor seats and a sheriff’s race will all be on the ballot among others. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

