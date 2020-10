WELLSBURG- From freshly canned salsa to blankets to a service for hiring Disney princesses to appear at birthday parties, no two stands at Saturday’s Youth Business Fair in Wellsburg were the same.

A total of 12 displays were featured at the event, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after originally being scheduled for March. Evie Haupt, who organized it, looked for a weekend that would work and made it happen with protocols like masks and social distancing recommended on posters throughout the building.