REINBECK- For the second time in less than a month, a prominent Iowa politician visited the Little Rebels Learning Center in Reinbeck last Thursday. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst praised the daycare facility for its continued growth and took time to greet students and staff during a tour that lasted around 45 minutes.

LRLC Director Robyn Moore and Board President Chris Frischmeyer led the tour just over three weeks after Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop as part of her own effort to promote state tax credits for childcare facilities, specifically those in rural Iowa.