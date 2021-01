GRUNDY CENTER- For the nearly 15 years that they served together, Chuck Bakker, Harlyn Riekena, Jim Ross, Mark Schildroth and Barb Smith were the longest serving continuous core group of supervisors in the state of Iowa. That meant they knew each other well—maybe too well, depending on whom you asked—but they were always able to separate the personal from the political and walk out of a meeting on good terms regardless of their philosophical differences.

