GRUNDY CENTER- Newly elected U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), who hails from the far northwest corner of the state, made his first official visit to Grundy Center last Friday as part of his 39-county tour across the sprawling fourth district, touring Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing (ELM) with the company’s president and founder, Dr. Lou Honary and Butler/Grundy Development Alliance Director Jeff Kolb.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!