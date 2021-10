GRUNDY COUNTY- The Wolf Creek Grain Handling facility along Highway 14—first known as Snittjer South—has been a long time coming for General Manager JR Kennedy and the team behind the project, and the COVID-19 situation didn’t make it any easier.

“It's been something we’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Kennedy said. “Doing it through COVID was definitely a huge challenge with the supply chain, labor and whatnot.”