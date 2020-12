GRUNDY CENTER- A fire at the Bottles 2 Backpacks daycare center on G Avenue in Grundy Center Saturday morning damaged the “church” portion of the building and will likely result in a total loss, according to Grundy Center Fire Chief Nathan Kappel.

