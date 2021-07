GRUNDY CENTER- After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Felix Grundy Festival is back in full form this weekend with a host of activities for attendees of all ages.

The fun begins on Thursday with the three-person best shot golf tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m., and a band will play at the golf course at 7:00 p.m. The junior high and high school hang outs will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Bruce Gordon’s “A Heart for Art” exhibit will begin showing and be on display throughout the weekend (see separate story for more information).