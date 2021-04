GRUNDY CENTER- It’s been a tough year in the movie business, from Hollywood studios all the way down to small town movie theaters. But on Friday night, after a long wait, the Center Theatre reopened to the public with “Raya and the Last Dragon,” the latest Disney film, and manager Mike Steinmeyer is relieved to be back.

“It’s exciting, and (I’m) a little anxious at the same time after being out of it for so long,” Steinmeyer said.