Last Tuesday, Grundy County Conservation Director Kevin Williams and Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project President Terese Evans came together to release an eagle that was injured along D35 north of Reinbeck. They released the bird into a field, and although she relaxed for a while before getting back into the air, she eventually took flight when Williams began to walk toward her. (Photos by Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register)

