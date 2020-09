GRUNDY CENTER- A Holland woman who worked as the assistant manager at the Casey’s General Store on the west side of Grundy Center has been charged with felony theft after allegedly lying about the disappearance of two deposits and keeping the funds for personal use.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!