GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy County holds a rare distinction as one of the only counties in the state to hold a fair last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of most events, but it doesn’t mean that the people in charge are any less excited about being back in 2021.

“I do feel that as a group, collectively, we are extremely more prepared,” Fair Board President Jared Gutknecht said. “Really, (COVID) has just made everybody aware of how hard and how fast something can come after us if we’re not prepared for it.”